OBITUARY: Vickie L. Born

Vickie L. Born lived in Montrose, Colorado, for the past three years of her life in the care of her devoted husband, Gary. She died quickly and peacefully at home in the presence of her family that had loved and cared for her as she suffered with dementia in her last season of life. Vickie was the firstborn to Julia and Bill Jones in 1951.
Her parents preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister Debbie (Butch) Daniels, of Montrose, who was a faithful caregiver up to her last moments on this earth. She was also the sister of Pamela (Chuck) Peterson who is with Jesus. Vickie is survived by her five children: Andrea (Harvey) Vijverberg of Montrose, Colorado; Michael (Emily) Born, of Tabernash, Colorado; Rachel (Rich) Born of Grandlake, Colorado; Debbie (Tom) Born-Wright, of Vilcabamba, Ecuador, and Barbara (Carlos) Guerra of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Her legacy includes 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with three more on the way. She loved all the babies!
Vickie grew up in North Highlands, California, and attended Biola Christian college, earning her Mrs. degree in 1971 by marrying her junior high school sweetheart. She also attended Denver Baptist Bible College. Vickie is known to have said, when first seeing Gary on passing by his seventh-grade classroom, “That’s the one!” They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past year. She was a faithful wife, homemaker, and mother to her five children as well as to countless others who felt at home with her.
She loved to read to children, and in her later days she encouraged any young mom with children that she saw in public. When her children were grown, she worked a variety of jobs that allowed her to serve people. She was a pharmacy clerk, a waitress, a children’s librarian, a thrift store clerk, and a food bank volunteer. She always taught Sunday School and served in her church wherever there were opportunities. She looked out for people who were in need and loved them sacrificially, even opening her home to them. Her love for Jesus compelled her to serve all.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Celebration Church in Montrose on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. with a private graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, and an Open House for friends and family to follow at the home of Debbie Daniels.
