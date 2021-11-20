OBITUARY: Victoria Albiso

Victoria Lynette Albiso, born on Feb. 20, 1981, in Durango Colorado, was promoted to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 8, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Victoria held several posts in retail, but her passion was loving her children. She is survived by her three children, Kyra Stuckman (18), Kole Stuckman (17), and Charles Albiso (6); her mother Melanie Kardokus and her sister Alexandria Binoka. She will be dearly missed by her church, Waves of Mercy, where she had several friends.
Her life was celebrated on Oc. 23, 2021. The service was officiated by Pastor Roland Kassales at Victory Baptist Church.
All contributions to her memorial can be made to Victory Baptist Church. The proceeds will be used to purchase Bibles for the poor.
Her ashes will be laid to rest in Cortez, Colorado, next to her beloved grandparents, Charles and Wilma Kardokus.
The family appreciates Crippin Funeral Home for their care of Victoria’s remains.
Goodnight, Vickie, we will see you in the morning.
