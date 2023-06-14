OBITUARY: Victoria 'Vicky' Lehmann

Victoria “Vicky” Lee Lehmann, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2023. She was a resident of Montrose for 26 years.

Vicky was born on June 6, 1943, in Miami Beach, Florida, to PFC Ambrose C. Westerman and Margaret Smith Westerman and spent her childhood in Iola, Kansas. She attended Enterprise Academy in Kansas and furthered her education at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. This is where she met the love of her life, David Lehmann.

