OBITUARY: Victoria 'Vicky' Lehmann

Victoria “Vicky” Lee Lehmann, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2023. She was a resident of Montrose for 26 years.
Vicky was born on June 6, 1943, in Miami Beach, Florida, to PFC Ambrose C. Westerman and Margaret Smith Westerman and spent her childhood in Iola, Kansas. She attended Enterprise Academy in Kansas and furthered her education at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. This is where she met the love of her life, David Lehmann.
Following a 2.5-year courtship, they were married on June 21, 1964, in Lincoln. They settled in North Dakota where they had two children, Kelly and Laura. After 15 years in North Dakota, the family moved to Arkansas where they spent seven years before relocating to Louisiana. In 1997, Vicky and David moved west to Montrose, Colorado, to live near Kelly and Laura and their families.
Vicky had a deep passion for Christian education and dedicated nearly 3.5 decades of her life to teaching. She obtained a degree in elementary and secondary education and taught for the North Dakota, Arkansas-Louisiana, and Colorado Conferences of Seventh-Day Adventists. Vicky’s impact as an educator extended beyond the classroom, as she touched the lives of many young students and fostered a love for learning.
Vicky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and most importantly had a connection with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Family was very important to her; she was a stay-at-home mom until her girls were in school. Some of her greatest joys included family in some way, never wanting to miss an opportunity to spend time together, travel, share a meal or go on an adventure. Her hobbies included gardening, taking care of her fish, crafts, reading, shopping, shell collecting and cooking. Vicky especially loved her post-teaching career, using this time to
operate a teacher supply store, substitute teach, and tutor. This retirement time also afforded her more opportunities to care for her growing grandchildren. She was the glue of the family and will be greatly missed.
Vicky is survived by David, her loving husband of nearly 59 years; their two children, Kelly Mathieu (Sherman), and Laura Uhl (Tim); three cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Nathan and Sara. Vicky is also survived by her brother, Billy Hershey (Betty); sister, Rhonda Spickard (Craig) and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life honoring Vicky’s incredible journey will take place at 2 p.m. on June 24, 2023, at the Delta Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Delta, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delta Seventh-Day Adventist Church School or KSYF Radio Station in Delta, Colorado, in honor of Vicky’s commitment to education and her faith.
