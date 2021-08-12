OBITUARY: Vincent 'Vinny Boy' Lovato

Vincent ‘Vinny Boy’ Lovato
Vincent “Vinny Boy” Lovato was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Aug. 4, 1989, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 3, 2021.
Vincent attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Montrose. He was a self-taught musician who won the Colorado’s Got Talent competition in Salida, Colorado, and played in his bands Cadmium and INWAVES. Vincent enjoyed cooking and worked as a sous chef at numerous restaurants in Montrose. Vincent also set up mobile homes in the surrounding area. His smile was very contagious and it brightened any room he was in; he loved making people laugh from the time he was a very young boy.
He leaves behind his 2-year-old son Parker Lovato, whom he called “Gooby” and enjoyed playing music with him.
He is also survived by his love, Rachel Raymond; Momma Wanda (Lovato) Clubb; Dad Jim Clubb; sister Daniella Sales and her husband Nathan Sales; grandmother Marjory Clubb; fur brother Newman Clubb, and fur daughter Zoi Lovato.
Vincent was preceded in death by Cleo “Granny” Lovato, Daniel “Papo” Lovato, and grandfather JE Clubb.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to The Children’s Music Fund in Vincent’s name https://thecmf.org.
The family will be celebrating Vincent’s life on Saturday, Aug. 14. For information regarding location and time please email 4vincentlovato@gmail.com.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.