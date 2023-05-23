OBITUARY: Viola J. Aragon

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, Viola Aragon on Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 88, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a short and sudden illness. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a long time member of the community of Olathe, Colorado.
She was born Viola Joann Marez in Fruita, Colorado on Oct. 22, 1934, to Casimiro and Mabel (Gonzales) Marez. She was the oldest of eight siblings: Arlinda Paiz, Dorothy Onsrud, Louise Swanson, and Joann Andrade; brothers; Bill Orpi, Joe Orpi, and Mickey Orpi. She met and married her first husband in Grand Junction; four children were born from this marriage. As a military wife, she lived and traveled to several states in the United States. After her travels she returned to Colorado and later met her second husband, making her home in Delta, then moved to Olathe in 1965 until October 2022. Two sons were born from this union.
During her life in Olathe, Viola went on to be educated in early childhood development, became a teacher for the Colorado Migrant Council for many years, she immensely enjoyed her work and the children. Viola was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Delta, Colorado.
Viola’s memory lives on in her children, Linda Diaz of Aurora, Colorado; Debra Archuleta (Lloyd) of Montrose, Colorado; Michael Rossett (Debbie) of Montrose; Robert Aragon (Lisa) of Union City, California, and Joe Aragon (Christi) of Delta; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeding Viola in death were her husband Max Aragon, son Vincent R. Rossett lll, grandson Jamie Rossett, her parents, her beloved sisters Arlinda and Dorothy; her brother Joe; her former husband, Vincent R. Rossett Jr.
To plant a tree in memory of Viola Aragon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone