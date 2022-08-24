Viola Joan (Hudson) Strahm passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family on Aug. 22, 2022.
Joan was born on June 27, 1931 in Brighton, Colorado, to Joe and Anna Belle (Snyder) Hudson.
The family moved to Montrose, Colorado in 1934. She attended Maple Grove grade school through eighth grade, graduating from Montrose High School in 1949. After graduation she worked as a telephone operator until marrying Jim Porter they resided in Ouray, Colorado, until moving to Globe, Arizona, that union produced their beloved daughter Dorthy Elaine (Dotty) Porter, ended in divorce. After the divorce Joan and daughter Dotty moved back to Montrose. She worked at United Bank until moving to Shawlou, Arizona, to marry her husband Bud Strahm in Tucson on Feb. 17, 1984. They were married 22 years, and Bud passed away in 2006. Joan moved back to Montrose and lived there until her death.
Joan was proceed in death by her parents Joe and Anna Belle Hudson; daughter Dorthy Hicks; husband Bud Strahm; two sister and one brother: Martha Jean Hudson, Nita(Hudson) Moore, Robert Dean Hudson; and two brothers-in-law: Squint Moore and Vernon Watts
Surviving is brother George (Gloria) Hudson; sister Betty Watts of Montrose; sister-in-law Cindy Hudson of Imperial, Nebraska; granddaughter Amber (Moe) Ortiz; grandson Justin (Kim) Hicks of Arizona; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Grand View Cemetery. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
