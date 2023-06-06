OBITUARY: Virginia 'Ginny' Kay Strole

Ginny passed away on May 31, 2023, from a short, but courageous battle with brain cancer.
Ginny was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Michigan, and she was adopted by Roger and Ellen Hosley at the age of 3. Ginny grew up in Howell, Michigan, on a farm, where she developed the love for all animals, especially horses. Ginny spent most days working on their farm, but always made time to ride her favorite horse, Booze.
The family eventually sold the farm in Howell, and they moved to montrose Colorado. Ginny graduated from montrose high school and shortly after met Mark Strole, who became her husband of 31 years.
Mark and Ginny built a beautiful home together on Spring Creek Mesa, where they raised two children, Rogell and Jamie. Ginny and Mark had various farm animals, fruit trees, and large gardens. Ginny had a love of flowers and had beautiful flowerbeds. She often told me, her mother, Ellen, passed the love of flowers down to her. Ginny loved her pets, her horse Shawna, pot bellied pig Wilbur, and her ferrets and dogs. Ginny worked most of her life at the family carpet store, and also took care of the family home.
Ginny and mark divorced in 2004, and shortly after that she moved to Florida, to be near her sister she had reunited with. Ginny loved living in Florida, enjoying the sun, the heat, the ocean, and her newfound family. Ginny had a beautiful home in Florida, and she decorated it her way, leopards, cheetahs, monkeys, zebra print, and of course her amazing pig collection. Ginny was very talented with computer graphics and enjoyed creating pictures and designs. Ginny created her own greeting cards, and they were always funny and cleverly made. Ginny loved football, and she especially loved her denver broncos, going to many games with rogell. Ginny never wavered on her loyalty to her Broncos, even through the bad years, and there was a lot of bad years.
Ginny was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and fought a long battle with that, eventually being told she was cancer-free. Ginny and her partner, Joe Forbs, made the decision to move back to Colorado to be close to the ones she loved.
Ginny and Joe arrived back to Montrose in september 2022. Ginny was happy to be back in Montrose, and back in the family home that she and Mark built from scratch, so many years ago. Over the winter I wondered if she might have questioned her decision to move away from Florida, since it was one of the snowiest winters on record. Ginny was excited to plant her seeds and favorite flowers this spring, with anticipation of having beautiful flowerbeds once again. To honor Ginny, they will be taken care of, and hopefully they will be as beautiful as she would have had them.
Ginny is preceded in death by both her parents, Ellen and Roger Hosley, her ex-husband John Mark Strole. Surviving relatives include her children, Brad Brickey, Rogell Strole, and Jamie Strole; grandkids Cooper Monter, Kody, Cordell, and Pepper Strole. Ginny had an extended birth family, but she was closest to her two sisters Ann and Liz, and they meant the world to her.
Ginny had an amazing sense of humor and loved to laugh. Ginny was loyal, selfless, and always told it like it was. Ginny did not want a funeral, she wanted a party, where there is laughter, funny stories, jokes, a keg of beer, and of course, Jell-o shots.
Ginny didn’t want anyone to cry over her death, which is very hard, because she was so loved and we miss her so much.
The weekend prior to July 4, we will be celebrating Ginny’s life by having a barbecue in Rogell’s backyard, just as Ginny would have wanted it. If you are interested in coming, please contact Rogell Strole for the date and time.
