OBITUARY: Virginia 'Ginny' Kay Strole

Ginny passed away on May 31, 2023, from a short, but courageous battle with brain cancer.

Ginny was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Michigan, and she was adopted by Roger and Ellen Hosley at the age of 3. Ginny grew up in Howell, Michigan, on a farm, where she developed the love for all animals, especially horses. Ginny spent most days working on their farm, but always made time to ride her favorite horse, Booze.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Strole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

