OBITUARY: Virginia M. Martinez

Virginia M. Martinez of Olathe, Colorado, died at her home on Sept. 22, 2021. She was 91.
She was born in Montrose, Colorado, May 23, 1930 to Joe and Tonita (Trujillo) Maestas. She grew up and attended School in Montrose. She married Albert P. Martinez on April 21, 1952.
Mrs. Martinez worked at Russell Stover’s candy for many years until she retired.
She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Delta.
She enjoyed going out in service for the Jehovah witnesses, crafting, gardening and also cooking for her family. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Mrs. Martinez is survived by her sons Richard Martinez and Dwayne Martinez, both of Olathe; her daughters Diane (Sam) Miller of Montrose; Alberta (Dave) Howard; Julie (Roy) Casias of Yuma, Arizona; Linda (Ron) Granzella of Goodyear, Arizona, and Geraldine (Ken) Wrich of Delta; her brothers Leo and Joe; sister Dorothy; 29 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert and five siblings; an infant daughter and three grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at home in Olathe with family & friends on Sept. 25, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made at Hope West, 725 S. Fourth St. Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory handled the arrangements.
