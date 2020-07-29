Virginia Thieking
July 6, 1923 - July 21, 2020
Virginia Mae Thieking was born at home July 6, 1923, in Plainfield, Iowa, to Howard and Frieda (Page) Roach. She passed from this life at The Homestead in Montrose July 21, 2020, of natural causes.
Virginia was educated at Plainfield schools, graduating in 1939. She attended Lindenwood College for Women in St. Charles, Missouri, and received her teaching certificate at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Following college, she taught kindergarten at Gladbrook, Iowa.
On June 18, 1947, she married Arland C. Thieking of Waverly, Iowa. Arland was involved in agribusiness, and the young couple lived in several small communities in northeast Iowa. Two daughters were born in Iowa. After falling in love with the mountains in Colorado, the family relocated to Montrose in 1959. A son soon joined the family.
Virginia was a homemaker and a business partner in the Highlander Center Laundry and the KOA Campground. She led a life of service to family, church and community and instilled in her children a love of education, literature, the arts, nature, athletics and citizenship. She taught them to be honest and forthright. She shared her gifts of teaching, music and hospitality with her church and the community, giving countless volunteer hours. Virginia regularly played the piano into her mid-nineties.
Virginia’s strong faith carried her all through her life. She and Arland were active members of the First Baptist Church for more than 50 years.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings. She is survived by children, Rebecca (Rex) Reed of Fruita, Colorado; Paula (Tim) Kelly of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Bruce (Jodi) Thieking of Montrose; grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Reed, Chelsea (Jason) Marx, Sean Kelly and Fiona Thieking; great-grandchildren, Kieran and Brennan Kelly-Marx.
The family wishes to thank the staff members at The Homestead and HopeWest for their extraordinary, loving care.
A remembrance will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please give in Virginia’s name to The Homestead, HopeWest or an organization of your choice.
