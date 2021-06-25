Viva Rash Schmitz
On September 23, 1931, twin daughters were born to Verlie Hughes Wheeler Raimer and William Horace Raimer, of Briartown, Oklahoma. Viva and Veva were the youngest of nine brothers and sisters- Arthur Wheeler, Willard (Tim) Raimer, Juanita Neal, Pauline Booth, Vera D’Oria, William H (Dud) Raimer and Harold Raimer. On June 21, 2021, Viva Christine Raimer Rash Schmitz left her earthly bonds and began her new life in heaven.
She loved Jesus, music, the mountains, gardening, reading, crocheting, sewing, cooking and her family. She was in the Air Force and was a college graduate. She worked at Walmart in the fabric department for several years. She was a patient, understanding mom to Michael, Billy, Steven, and Patty Sue Rash and Judy Suppes, Timothy Schmitz and Jeri Wandell.
She was a much loved grandma and grams to Jennifer Schmitz, Jamie Suppes, Jack Suppes (Jessica), Jodie Suppes, Zach Schmitz, Jes Wandell (Sunnie) and Jason Wandell (Crystal). Each of her great grandchildren held a very special place in her heart – Evan, Joshua, Christopher, Aubree, Adalyn, Taliah, Tianna, Taveon, Katelynn and Maddox. She also had great great-grandchildren Phynix, Onyxx and Bentley, Whom she loved very much.
Viva was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, except Veva Warner, who lives in Montana, her husband Eugene Schmitz and her grandson Joshua James Suppes.
We will be celebrating mom’s life on Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at Crippin Funeral Home’s chapel. She has chosen to be cremated, so services will conclude there.
Trust me and don’t be afraid, for I am your strength and song. Isaiah 12:2
