Wallace Edward (Butch) Klaseen was born to Wallace Roland and Mary Rebecca Miller Klaseen on March 22, 1940, at their home near Hotchkiss. He was 81 years old when he passed away at home on Sept. 30, 2021.
Butch’s family moved to Fruitland Mesa, near Crawford, when he was a small child. Growing up, Butch worked on the family farm and attended Crawford High School. He graduated high school in 1959 and moved to Nucla, where his sister Becky and her husband Dan Hammond lived. While in Nucla, Butch worked in nearby uranium mines.
On Nov. 13, 1960, Butch married Joyce Marlene Woods at the Crawford Community Church. The couple lived in Nucla for several years before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley and later to Cortez. While in Cortez, Butch worked for Nielson’s Construction and operated heavy machinery throughout the Four Corners states. Butch and Marlene eventually returned to Crawford, where Butch and his brother, Pete, operated the Klaseen family dairy. Butch and Marlene moved to Payson, Arizona, in 1998, where they lived before returning to Montrose in 2014.
Throughout his life, Butch enjoyed time outdoors fishing and hunting and had an intense passion for the beauty of the country. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; sons Rocky (Loveland) and Michael (Shaker Heights, Ohio, area) and daughter Sherry (Brian) Parker (Northlake, Texas); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Becky (Dan) Hammond (Grand Junction), Jane (Neal) Lozins (Denver); and brother Pete (Sharron) Klaseen (Hotchkiss); brothers-in-law Terry Woods (Montana) and Rodney Woods (California), and sister-in-law Ann (Gary) Turpin (Lamar).
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Dustin Ray Klaseen, sister-in-law Carol Woods and brother-in-law Tommy Woods.
Memorial services were held Oct. 21, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. May he rest in peace.
To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Klaseen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone