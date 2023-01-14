OBITUARY: Wallace Lee Keasey Sr.

Wallace Lee Keasey Sr., of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 99.
Wallace was born July 15, 1923, to Arnold and Morine Keasey. He spent the majority of his life in Denver. He graduated from North Denver High School.
He was a master printer and union member all of his working life. He loved the Colorado mountains; and he loved to fish the Frying Pan River.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in April of 1944. At basic training, he met and married Dorothy Lucille Lawrence in Sioux City, Iowa. They were the parents of two children; Wallace Lee Keasey Jr. and Beverly Joan Keasey. They remained in a very loving marriage until Dorothy’s death in 2012.
Wally was a B-24 bomber pilot during WWII and flew about 30 raids over France, the Balkans, Germany and Italy. He was based at the U.S. airfield in Giulia, Italy. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross as well as many other medals. He remained in the Air Force as a reservist until 1982 and retired with a rank of lieutenant colonel.
He loved his life-long church, Highland Christian Church, and was for many years an elder and board chairman.
Wally was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two children, their children, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose from 2 - 4 p.m. Jan. 17.
Wally’s funeral will be in Denver, at Olinger’s Funeral Home chapel on W. 29th St. near Wadsworth Avenue on Friday, Jan. 20, from 2 - 2:45 p.m. Interment will be at 3 at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Wally was admired and greatly loved by all who met and knew him.
