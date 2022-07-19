OBITUARY: Walter Henry Hill III; August 24, 1938 - June 30, 2022

Walter Henry Hill III
August 24, 1938 — June 30, 2022
Our father, Walter Henry Hill III, age 83, passed away on June 30, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by loving family members and adoring hospice and care center workers. He spent his last days resting peacefully, but no doubt hanging onto the spotlight as long as he could, treasuring every glowing word and fond memory as we reminisced about his amazing life.
He was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on Aug. 24, 1938. His parents, Walter Hill II, June, mother Lois, sisters Barbara and Audrey and brother Garvin, all of whom — except Garvin — have preceded him in death, found themselves in Montrose circa 1950, as June became the Phillips 66 jobber for the Montrose area. From that time forward, Walt truly became a son of Montrose, living out, and sewing much of his 83 years into this community which he loved.
After graduating from CSU in 1962, with a degree in sociology, he returned to his hometown, met and married his first great love, Dorothy Staver, on June 5, 1966, and worked in tandem with his father, eventually taking over the petroleum business. The gas and oil business, however, was not one of his great loves, and marked only the first chapter in a long story of business adventures.
Careers that followed included a geothermal greenhouse owner-operator and his own drafting and design business.
One of his greatest adventures, and a shining star in the cap of his entrepreneurial creativity, was the renovation of the Sampler Building on Rio Grand Avenue from a uranium storage facility to Sampler Square, a premier retail and restaurant venue. This included the San Juan Art Gallery, which he owned and managed. The gallery provided little income, but did keep our family afloat in original art as his kind-hearted and accommodating nature would often do a starving artist the favor of trading art in lieu of rent.
As a consummate woodworker, the gallery also provided an avenue for him to showcase his own treasure trove of original pieces. Over the years, this included many turned vases and bowls, inlaid boxes, decoys, mandolins, rocking horses, a few pieces of large scale furniture, and one of his favorite creations: handmade cribbage boards.
The beloved boards were a favorite gift revealing his joy of the game; and the game itself revealed his extreme competitiveness. He never met a game he didn’t like, even those at which he lost horribly. He especially loved card games, the Broncos and pretty much everything else! He was himself a four-sport athlete in high school and went on to briefly play football at CSU. When he could no longer compete in adult sports, he found new teammates and opponents in his own four children as well as many nieces and nephews who were delighted (and only occasionally scarred) by aggressive games of kick-ball, freeze tag, flag football, wiffle ball, wrestling and boat races.
Above and beyond participation as an athlete, he loved coaching and mentoring, including baseball, softball, football and Boy Scouts. He also volunteered many years as a Pop Warner coach, organized and promoted a Montrose triathlon fund-raiser, and was part of the Big Brother Program.
I think he would like to be known as the Dad who could fix anything, solve any problem, and build any school project, I mean, help us build any school project! In his spare time he built our childhood home. It was a 16-year project that was never complete and created endless opportunities for us kids to learn trade skills (thanks, Dad!)
Our house was littered with an eclectic collection of his handiwork projects, some finished, some not, including such things as a giant leprechaun costume, a regulation size ping-pong table, a set of ceramic pilgrim place holders for Thanksgiving, solar panels on the roof before that was even a thing, an oak drawing desk made from left-over church pews, and of course, a cribbage board or two.
After the passing of his first wife Dorothy, Walt remarried the second great love of his life, Robyn Rutledge on May 5, 2002. In 2011 the two relocated to Green Valley, Arizona, near Tucson to live out their retirement years. They loved to travel and vacationed in Hawaii, Alaska and Mexico. Despite advanced Parkinson’s, almost to the end, Walt never stopped woodworking, completing something precious and beautiful for each grandchild as they graduated from high school.
In all that he did, he was almost exclusively self-taught, and a lifelong learner. In his final weeks he was reading a book about George Washington as well as tackling the book of Job. Like Job, he had questions about everything. He’s probably in that big library in heaven right now, finally figuring it all out!
Walt is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren including: his daughter Ann Bowen, her husband Sid; his son Thane Hill, his wife Susan, and their children Marisa and Nathan; his daughter Susan Patchen, her husband Chuck, and their children Abby, Hannah, Ben and Sam; and his son Cody Hill, wife Lori and their daughter Sydney. And of course he is survived by his beloved Robyn.
We love you, Dad. The world was a brighter place with you in it!
To honor Walt’s memory, we are holding a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ, 611 S. Hillcrest Drive, in Montrose, Colorado. Anyone who knew him is welcome to attend as we share memories of his amazing life! If you would like to honor his memory through a charitable gift, please donate to the Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley, online at https://gvparkinsons.org/donate.