Walter J. Burke born in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 24, 1931, died on March 27, at 2 a.m. at his home in Montrose, Colorado.

Walter was born in Denver to Cora M. and Fred O. Burke on Dec., 24, 1931, in an Irish Catholic family in North Denver. Walter had five siblings and attended St. Dominic Grade school and Holy Family High School, class of 1949, where he played football and had many friends. He and his wife, Marril Lee, attended all class reunion celebrations every five years for most of his life.

