Walter Joseph Ganahl
September 1, 1934 - April 5, 2020
Walter (Walt) J Ganahl, of Montrose, Colorado. passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 85. He was the youngest of six children. He was born to Walter L. Ganahl and Mary E. Burke in Hawthorne, California on Sept. 1, 1934.
Walt grew up in Hawthorne, California. When he married, he and his wife Marilyn first lived in Marina Del Rey, California. After the birth of their first two children, they moved to Westminster, California, where they had their youngest two children. In 1978 he moved his family up to Issaquah, Washington. After he retired, he and Marilyn moved out to Montrose, Colorado, where Marilyn currently resides today.
Walt is survived by his wife Marilyn B. Ganahl. He is also survived by his four children, Adele C. Hauk of Montrose, Colorado, Eric M. Ganahl and wife Lynn of Tacoma, Washington, Charlotte M. Rolfe and husband Erin of Peyton, Colorado, and Kenneth G. Ganahl and wife Misha of Everett, WA; his brother, Richard J. Ganahl and wife Joan of Sacramento, California; and his sister, Arlene Ganahl Muise of Chattaroy, WA; his sisters-in-law Nancy R. Ganahl of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Kazuko A. Ganahl of Bellevue, Washington; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and 22 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter L. and Mary E. Ganahl; his brothers, Donald L. Ganahl, Robert B. Ganahl; and his sister, Jenné E. De Piazza.
Walter received a Bachelor’s of Mathematics from California State University at Long Beach. He worked as a software engineer for Douglas Aircraft, Rockwell International Aircraft, and Boeing.
He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, hiking, camping, studying German and math. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He enjoyed painting and was a member of the Montrose Art Guild. Walt also loved animals of all kinds. Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.