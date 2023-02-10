OBITUARY: Wanda Cameron

Wanda was born Oct. 1,1930, in Clarinda, Iowa. Her parents were divorced when she was a baby, and in 1938, her mother married Wayne Fuller and he adopted her.

Wanda graduated from Clarinda High School in 1950. Later that year, she met and married Jim Cameron, who was on leave from the Navy. Thus began her life as a Navy wife. They lived in Norfolk, Virginia, twice, Hannibal, Missouri, Oakland and Coronado, California. Jim's last tour of duty was Lincoln, Nebraska, where they spent the next 29 years. Wanda worked for the City-County Health Department for 23 years until moving to Montrose in 1989.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Cameron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

