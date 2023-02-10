OBITUARY: Wanda Cameron

Wanda was born Oct. 1,1930, in Clarinda, Iowa. Her parents were divorced when she was a baby, and in 1938, her mother married Wayne Fuller and he adopted her.
Wanda graduated from Clarinda High School in 1950. Later that year, she met and married Jim Cameron, who was on leave from the Navy. Thus began her life as a Navy wife. They lived in Norfolk, Virginia, twice, Hannibal, Missouri, Oakland and Coronado, California. Jim's last tour of duty was Lincoln, Nebraska, where they spent the next 29 years. Wanda worked for the City-County Health Department for 23 years until moving to Montrose in 1989.
Wanda was a stay at home mom until her children were in grade school. There are many fond memories of her baking cookies and reading stories to Pam and Cheryl.
Wanda and her husband Jim loved jeeping in the "high country.” They spent many years driving most of the jeep roads in the San Juan Mountains.
Wanda was a teetotaler —she loved and drank iced tea all the time, year round! She loved sharing her tea with friends.
Survivors include daughter Pam (Steve) Sager of Phoenix; daughter Cheryl Cameron of Montrose; granddaughter Jenny (Ryan) Flint and their children Kamryn, Aubrey and Brooklyn; grandson Russ Greer and former son-in-law Rick Greer and many friends.
Wanda was a member of Christ's Church of the Valley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ's Church of the Valley at 10 a.m. Feb. 18.
