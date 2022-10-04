OBITUARY: Wanda Jean LaRue

Wanda Jean LaRue was born Feb. 5, 1939, in the family home belonging to her parents O. A. and Fanny Wright of Paris, Arkansas. She was welcomed into the family by two older brothers, Lindell and Bobby. Together they all later welcomed three additional siblings into the family — Lou Ann, Jim and Anna.
The family moved around quite a bit by nature of her father’s work in the saw mill industry, so she attended elementary school in various locations around western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Wanda attended junior high and began high school in Las Vegas, New Mexico. She finished high school in Montrose, Colorado and graduated in the class of 1957. Soon thereafter she married Donald Murl LaRue in Montrose and together they lived out their 62 years of marriage in Montrose until Don’s passing March 2, 2020.
In 1960, Wanda and Don started their family with a son, James Kevin, and three years later welcomed a daughter, Janna Lynn into the little family. As the children got older, Wanda began working in the cafeterias of Menoken Elementary School and Columbine Junior High School. Physical ailments prompted her retirement in 1992. Since then, she suffered from many various health issues including having to be on dialysis for the last seven years. Although dialysis was rigorous, she really enjoyed and appreciated the staff and friends she made at the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. in Montrose. She also appreciated the All-Points Transit drivers who carried her to and from her dialysis appointments three days a week.
While largely having to stay confined to home because of her physical limitations, she really enjoyed watching and cheering on her favorite sports teams — The Arkansas Razorbacks, The Colorado Rockies, and, of course most intensely of all, The Denver Broncos! She courageously dealt with much pain as her body continued in decline until finally, she passed from this life on Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; brother Jim Wright and sister Lou Ann Culver. She is survived by her brothers, Lindell and Bobby of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and sister Anna Kimes of Fort Smith, Arkansas, along with her son Jim and his wife Francine of Murrieta, California and daughter Janna Anderson and her husband Phil of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by three grandchildren — Audrey, Devon, and Lauren — and two great-grandchildren, Alexa and James.
Viewing will be from 10 — 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Crippin Funeral Home followed by the graveside gathering held at 2 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.
