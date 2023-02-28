OBITUARY: Wanda Joanne Nichols
Gabrielle Chandler

W. Joanne Nichols passed away unexpectedly at Delta Health Hospital surrounded by her family on February 20, 2023. She was 87.

Joanne was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Ora Jans and James Jensen. She was the youngest of seven children.

What's NABUR?