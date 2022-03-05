OBITUARY: Wanda L. Schneider

Wanda L. Schneider
Wanda Laura Schneider, 94, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022, at Montage Creek in Montrose surrounded in love by family. Wanda was born May 13, 1927, in Canon City, Colorado, to Rexford and Alta Reed. She spent her childhood in Canon City and graduated from Canon City High School in 1945. After graduation, Wanda attended one year at Colorado Women’s College in Denver.
On July 2, 1946, Wanda married the love of her life, Aloys “Moon” Schneider at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canon City. Wanda and Moon made their home in Westcliffe where eight children were born to them.
On Aug.28, 1963, Wanda and Moon pulled up stakes and moved their family to Montrose after Moon was hired by the local USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) Committee. In July of 1978, Moon retired from ASCS and he and Wanda enjoyed 32 years of retired life before Moon’s passing in 2010.
Wanda enjoyed socializing with her friends at the Montrose Pavilion and traveling with Moon and other senior citizens to Nevada on their periodic gambling trips. But Wanda’s favorite pastime was music. Many times she could be found providing music to those in attendance at the Pavilion before the daily luncheon meals and also providing music to local senior living center residents. As a child, she would strap her accordion to her bicycle and travel to the state prison in Canon City and participate in the prison band, composed primarily of prison inmates. Over the years, she shared her love of music with many children in both Westcliffe and Montrose by giving them piano and accordion lessons.
Wanda did not work outside of the home, but raising eight children was a full-time job. She sewed much of their clothing and taught the girls how to sew. She could feed a family of 10 on a pound of hamburger and fruits and vegetables that had been canned in the fall. Every birthday was celebrated with a birthday cake, matching the flavor that the birthday person had as a favorite. Saturday afternoons were spent preparing the family for church the following day. Shoes were polished and shirts/dresses were ironed. Mom never complained about all of the household work and loved her family dearly.
One of Wanda’s lifetime accomplishments that few people know about was her involvement with special education. On several occasions in the mid 1960s, Wanda traveled to Denver and assisted the Colorado Board of Education with the establishment of the initial guidelines for special education in the state of Colorado. Many of those guidelines were eventually adopted by the U.S. government when the federal guidelines related to special education were passed into law.
Moon was a member of the Montrose Elks Lodge and he and Wanda could be seen on the dance floor at Saturday dances. Wanda and Moon danced beautifully to any music, and will
now dance together for eternity. Moon and Wanda volunteered with many organizations like RSVP and Meals on Wheels.
Wanda is survived by her four sons, Jerry (Jackie Dial) Schneider of Nanaimo, B.C., Canada; Dave Schneider of Lakewood, Colorado; Bernie (Jackie) Schneider of Montrose, Colorado, and Donnie Schneider of Gunnison, Colorado. She is also survived by three daughters, Alta Ann Schneider of Montrose; Joyce (Jim) Carver of Montrose, and Karen Wheeler of Grand Junction, Colorado; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Moon, her son, Ron, three grandsons and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
Wanda’s Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1855 St Mary’s Dr. Montrose
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Six Points Community Options, 1160 N. Main St., Gunnison, CO 81230
Arrangements were under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401, 970-249-2121.