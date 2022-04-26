OBITUARY: Wanda 'Sue' Shores Brown

Wanda “Sue” Shores Brown, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2021, at Delta County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Bethel, Oklahoma to Johnnie Shores and Lola Hagans Shores on Oct. 5 1936. She was the eldest of four sisters.
She grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from high school in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, in 1954. The family moved to Montrose, Colorado, where she met the love of her life, Gale Brown.
Gale and Sue were married on Sept. 3, 1957, in Gunnison, Colorado. They had two children, Jay and Diana whom they raised on a farm east of Montrose. In 2002 Sue and Gale bought a ranch in north Delta, Colorado, where she resided until the time of her death.
Sue worked at both City Markets in Montrose, Colorado, and retired from City Market South in 1998.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gale N. Brown; son Jay (Susan) Brown and daughter Diana (Steve) Kirby all of Delta, Colorado; her three sisters Joyce Cain, Seneca, Missouri; Linda (Don) Laxton, Cartwright, Oklahoma; Patti (Bobby) Thompson, Newalla, Oklahoma; her Aunt Clovis (Hagans) Wright, Eagletown, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Dustin (Lauren) Brown, Montrose, Colorado; Dr. Cassandra Brown and fiancé Adam Clifford, Delta, Colorado; Andrea (Jason) Gressman, Minnesota; Audra (Mitch) Penasa, Eckert, Colorado; Cole Kirby, North Dakota; Shayna (Tanner) Kennedy, Colorado; great-grandchildren: Cale Gressman, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Ky, Creide, Kearyn and Cayse Gressman, Minnesota; niece Alice Brown, Arizona/Idaho, who she loved as another daughter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Lola (Hagans) Shores, great-grandson Kanton Jasper Gressman (infant); two of her brothers-in-law, who she dearly loved and referred to as brothers, Wes and Darel Brown, and her childhood best friend Norma Rae (Williamson) Campbell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. May 21, 2022, at the Circle 3 Cowboy Church, 62885 LaSalle Road, Montrose, Colorado.
Please consider making a memorial contribution in Sue Brown’s name to one of the following: Circle 3 Cowboy Church, Children’s horse programs or academy, 62885 LaSalle Road, Montrose, CO 81401, or Bobbie Guerra, Angels for the Needy, P.O. Box 186, Olathe, CO 81425 or www.venmo.com/Bobbie-GuerraAngels.
Services have been entrusted to Browns Cremation and Funeral Services in Grand Junction, Colorado.
