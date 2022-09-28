OBITUARY: Warren Blackburn

Warren Earnest Blackburn of Montrose passed peacefully Sept. 24, 2022, at his home. He was born March 8, 1933, in Delta, Colorado. He graduated from high school in Hotchkiss and soon after, married Nina Nelson.
Warren was a local beekeeper for more than 60 years. Warren and Nina raised two kids (Colleen and Boyd) who helped run the honey business. Many people will remember seeing the “Honey for Sale” and “Raspberries for Sale” signs at their home just south of Solar Road on Highway 550. He taught two of his grandsons to be beekeepers and mentored many locals to help them with their own apiaries. Over the years, Warren also worked at the Whitney Dairy, irrigated for local ranchers and pasteurized and homogenized milk for the Russell Stover Candy Factory.
Warren was preceded in death by Nina, who passed away on Dec. 19,2021.
He is survived by two children (Colleen Heinemann and husband Tom of Centennial, and Boyd Blackburn and wife Liz of Colona); four grandchildren (Carley Cason, Brandon Blackburn and wife Ashley, Spencer Heinemann and wife Hallie, and Haley Heinemann); and two great-grandchildren (Addison and Mason Blackburn).
