OBITUARY: Warren Blackburn

Warren Earnest Blackburn of Montrose passed peacefully Sept. 24, 2022, at his home. He was born March 8, 1933, in Delta, Colorado. He graduated from high school in Hotchkiss and soon after, married Nina Nelson.

