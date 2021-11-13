OBITUARY: Wayne G. Williams

Wayne G. Williams
Wayne G. Williams of Montrose, formally of Cove, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Montrose, with his loving family by his side.
Wayne Griffith Williams was born April 4, 1938 in Utica, New York, to Griffith Morris and Margaret (Davies) Williams. Wayne grew up in the Utica area and graduated from Utica Free Academy, in 1955. Wayne and his family enjoyed the outdoors of the Adirondacks, often spending weeks with family and friends camping. After high school Wayne headed west, to take his love of the outdoors and study forestry. This led him to different jobs within the United States Forest Service. When in Washington State he met the love of his life Rosemary Ellen Warfield, they were married Dec. 21, 1963, in Quilcene, Washington, where in September 1965, their daughter Carla Jean was born, then in October of 1969 their son Griffith Ewan was born in Corvallis, Oregon; and the early in 1970 the family the moved to La Grande, Oregon, where Wayne took a job with the US Forest Service, at the Range & Wildlife Lab, where he was a research technician. He helped to gather research for many different papers, within the Range & Wildlife Lab. Wayne was instrumental in the construction of the Starkey Experimental Enclosure.
Wayne and Rosemary resided in La Grande, till the time of his retirement. In 1997, they moved just outside of La Grande, to Cove, Oregon, where they had their little farm, which they both loved. Between fruit trees and a large garden, and many friends, they enjoyed sharing their crops of raspberries, and peaches, apples and vegetables. Wayne was also very active with the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol, he spent over 45 years as a member of the National Ski Patrol, earning many awards, and commendations. He was also a past member of the La Grande Volunteer Fire Department as well as Grand Ronde Hospital Ambulance Service. He will always be remembered for his fun demeanor, his love of western clothes, his dance shuffle in his cowboy boots. And his love for helping people and his comforting smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whenever he could.
Wayne is survived by his wife Rosemary of Montrose; his daughter Carla (Kelly) Crippin of Montrose, Colorado; his son Griffith (Yvonne Santiago) Williams, of La Grande, Oregon, sister Margaret “Penny” Moody of Portland, Oregon; granddaughters, Lindzey (Drew) Ruderman of Montrose; Nicole (Nicholas Parks) Santiago of San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Monique Williams Santiago of La Grande, Oregon, as well as his great-grandson Henley J. Ruderman of Montrose and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewest, 725 S. 4th St, Montrose, CO 81401 https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/ or Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol care of amy@anthonylakes.com for the purchase of rescue equipment.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date here in Montrose, as well as La Grande, Oregon. A Last Sweep to honor Wayne will be held at Anthony Lakes, Oregon.