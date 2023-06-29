OBITUARY: Wayne Jackson Drake; November 10, 1939 - June 3, 2023

Wayne Jackson Drake,83, passed away peacefully at home from lung cancer, surrounded by loved ones,on June 3,2023.
Wayne was born November 10,1939,in Montrose,Colorado, to Jack and Hildreth Drake.The oldest of two children,Wayne spent his childhood in Montrose, graduating a year early attheage of 17. He tried his hand at shrimp fishing along the gulf coast of Texas before joiningtheArmy in1956.
After spending two years in France and an honorable dischargein1959, Wayne headed toCalifornia to work in the construction trade.There he met the love of his life, Betsy, with whomhe would marry in 1963. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan.1 of this year.
Wayne was an entrepreneur before the word was popular.In 1967 he startedWayne Drake General Contracting in North Bend,Oregon, building custom homes,commercial projects, and land development. Always up for a challenge he opened a custom cabinet shop and ran it successfully until selling it years later.He would later say the best move in his life was moving to Alaska.
In 1982, he hired on with a construction firm and was immediately sent to Kotzebue, Alaska, wherehe was supposed to build the addition to the school that was to take 18 months.During month16,the company he was working for went out of business and Wayne finished the project anddecided to stay for a while to see how it went. During that time Wayne started and grew a successful construction company based in Kotzebue where he and Betsy lived and raised theirchildren until retiring in 2006.
Wayne was a hard charging but fair man who loved the region and its people.He was known forthe gift of gab and always ready to sit and talk over a cup of coffeewithwhoever came to visit.Wayne had a passion for fishing and all things water. Whether it was an ocean, lake,or river he would not quit until he caught a fish.
Always up for an adventure,Wayne built his own wooden drift boats to explore the Rogue RiverinOregon for several years in the 70s.Once retired, Wayne and Betsy spent their time traveling with his trip to Hong Kong, China to see hisgranddaughter born as a highlight of his life of adventures. During retirement,they spent time inMontrose,Colorado, and Corpus Christi,Texas, before settling on Bullhead City,Arizona, where they would live until his passing.
Wayne is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Betsy Drake, and son, Toby Drake (Amber),Kimberly Watson (Luke), as well as five grandchildren: Callan Bettin, Teigan Drake, Mairyn Drake, River Watson,and Rainy Watson.He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Nichols,niece, Claudette Nichols,cousin, who he raised like a son, Danny Drake (Carol),and several cousins,and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jack and Hildreth Drake,mother and father in-law, Frank and Ola Fay Boyer, in-laws Ed and Sherri Boyer, Robert Butch Boyer, Karl Boyer, and Augie Nichols.
A celebration of life will take place in Kotzebue, Alaska, on July 18. Time and place to be provided at a later date, and Anchorage, Alaska, on July 20 at 4 p.m. at 1041 E. 76th Ave.
