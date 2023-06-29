OBITUARY: Wayne Jackson Drake; November 10, 1939 - June 3, 2023
Vet Flag

Wayne Jackson Drake, 83, passed away peacefully at home from lung cancer, surrounded by loved ones, on June 3, 2023

Wayne was born November 10, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, to Jack and Hildreth Drake. The oldest of two children, Wayne spent his childhood in Montrose, graduating a year early at the age of 17. He tried his hand at shrimp fishing along the gulf coast of Texas before joining the Army in 1956

