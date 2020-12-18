OBITUARY: Wayne Lee Ravenstein

Wayne Lee Ravenstein

Former Montrose resident Wayne Lee Ravenstein, 91, of Kinsley, Kansas, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ravenstein of Kinsley, Kansas; four children, Jeff (Susan) Ravenstein of Kennewick, Washington; Cari Jo (Mike) Powers of Pahrump, Nevada; Pamela (Brent) McWhirter of Casa Grande, Arizona and Mike Ravenstein of McCook, Nebraska; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Japan and Korea between 1951-1953.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date due to the COVID pandemic.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Ravenstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments