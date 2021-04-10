OBITUARY: Wayne Michael Gray

Wayne Michael Gray
Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Sept. 1, 1947 Wayne Michael Gray opened his eyes to this world, and on the afternoon of Jan. 5, 2021, peacefully closed them. As he left this plane of existence and moved into the next, Wayne’s last words were: “It’s been a wild ride. Thank you.” He was at peace.
Wayne was preceded in death by grandfather and grandmother, Captain Oswald Augustus Greager and Sadie Cooper Greager, and by mother and father, Wayne Henry (Cy) Gray and Edythe Florence Greager Gray; by his three siblings, Mary Susan Gray Anderson, Antoinette Grace Gray, and Oswald Augustus Gray III, and by his son Nicholas Alexander Gray.
Left with memories are are his wife Ali Gray; Wayne’s children, Wayne Michael Gray Jr., Cassandra Gray, Devon Gray Porter and her husband, Spencer; as well as Wayne’s sisters Edythe (Edie) Gray Montague, Karen (Kerin) Gray Jones; and Wayne’s grandchildren, Alexander Gray, Andy Gray, Garrett Gray, Daniel Gray, Ian Gray, Aurora Gray, William Porter, and Dalton Courtright.
A remembrance by Kerin Gray Jones:
Wayne Gray was my big brother, my dear friend, and my mentor. Wayne was a devoted husband, and committed to his family. Wayne was a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War. His love of photography, poetry, and books made him a spirited intellectual with a crisp sense of humor. I will miss him, and his loving memory will stay alive with his family and friends forever!!! May God bless my brother, his wife Ali, and his children Wayne M. Gray Jr., Nicholas Gray, Cassandra Gray, and Devon Porter Gray.
“The dew of compassion is a tear.” — Lord Byron
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.