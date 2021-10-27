OBITUARY: Wayne Wolff

Wayne Everett Wolff passed away Oct. 25, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born June 19, 1936 in Cortez, Colorado.
He attended first through eighth grades at Lebanon School and graduated from Cortez High School in 1955. At the age of 9, he became a member of 4-H, later served many years as a leader, and has supported 4-H and FFA throughout his life.
He married Mary June Wiman, July 21, 1957 in Delores, Colorado. They moved to Eads, Colorado, in 1963 and later to Montrose in 1969. He worked for Gifford Electric and RE1J Schools.
He served seven years in the Colorado Army National Guard. In 1985 he became the manager of Wolf Land and Cattle Co. in Ridgway. He served on many agricultural boards and was a lifetime member of the Montrose and Ouray Cattlemen.
He is survived by his wife, Mary June; daughters Pam Wing (Ralph) of Parowan, Utah; Twila Brown (Jeff) Olathe, Colorado, and sister Esther Cook (Jim) of Mancos, Colorado; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sister Edith Sherwood.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Montrose. Interment at Grandview Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
