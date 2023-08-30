OBITUARY: Wendi Lou (Prisbrey) Muzzy; September 19, 1964 - August 24, 2023

A Legacy of Love and Compassion
Wendi Lou (Prisbrey) Muzzy, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and wife, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at her residence. She was 58.
Born on Sept. 19, 1964, in Granger, Utah, Wendi’s life journey was colored by the warmth of family and the serenity of her upbringing. Her formative years on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado, allowed her to develop a deep connection with nature and a strong sense of the value of hard work; values instilled in her by her father and mother, Jack and Valita Prisbrey. These foundational principles became the cornerstones of Wendi’s remarkable life.
Wendi’s genuine warmth and compassionate nature endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Wendi possessed an innate ability to connect with people, transcending differences and forging friendships that stood the test of time.
Her genuine kindness and unwavering support provided solace in times of joy and challenge alike. From her early years protecting her older sister to her unwavering loyalty in marriage, Wendi’s compassion knew no bounds.
On Aug. 27, 1983, Wendi embarked on a lifelong journey of love and companionship with her high school sweetheart, John Edward Muzzy. Their love led them through the Navy life in San Diego and later across the country, embracing the adventures of his truck driving career.
Beyond her dedication to others, Wendi was an accomplished individual in her own right. She found joy in playing the lottery and scratch tickets, baking, crafts, panning for gold, and sharing her talents and creations with those around her. Her pursuit of excellence and infectious enthusiasm left an indelible mark on her loved ones, inspiring them to reach for their best selves.
Wendi was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Valita Prisbrey, sister, Davida, a niece, two nephews and her grandparents.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband, John Edward Muzzy of Cheyenne, Wyoming, son, J.J. (John Edward Muzzy, Jr.), daughter, Amanda (Bleu) Zamora (both of Colorado Springs, Colorado), sisters, Tammalee (Earl) Keysaw of Riverton, Wyoming, Katrina Snow of Casper, Wyoming, and Jalita (Lawrence) Sanderson of Montrose, Colorado, as well as two brothers, Jason (Candis) Prisbrey of Olathe, Colorado, and Jeremy Prisbrey of Logan, Utah, as well as three grandchildren (Ariella, Jaxson, and Mikey) and fourteen nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and a commitment to making the world a better place.
A memorial service to honor Wendi’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a public service from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Her funeral service is scheduled at the Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory in Delta, Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, 10 a.m., with her final resting place in the Olathe Cemetery next to her father and mother.
Wendi Muzzy’s legacy of love and compassion will forever inspire us to make the world a better place, just as she did throughout her remarkable life. In the tapestry of our memories, families are indeed forever.
