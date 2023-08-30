OBITUARY: Wendi Lou (Prisbrey) Muzzy; September 19, 1964 - August 24, 2023

A Legacy of Love and Compassion

Wendi Lou (Prisbrey) Muzzy, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and wife, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at her residence. She was 58. 

