obituary

Wilfred Bruschke

Aug. 20, 1939 - March 26, 2020

Wilfred Bruschke was born in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20, 1939 to Wilfred and Lyle Bruschke.

An avid mountaineer, he was a founding member of the search and rescue jeep patrol and Alpenbock climbing club who documented, mapped, and named climbing trails in the Wasatch Mountains. He put himself through school while working in Lake Tahoe and was the first in his family to graduate with a college degree from Sac. State. While fulfilling a tour of duty with the US Coast Guard, Wilf met the love of his life, Nancy, in San Francisco.

The couple settled in Cottonwood Heights, Utah where they started a business and a family. They were active members of southeast Christian church where they made lifelong friends. Wilf loved the outdoors and passionately shared his interests of climbing, camping, and hunting with his sons, wondering why they leaned toward music, debate and karate. He was a rogue character who climbed the mountain, wrestled the bear, won the love of his life, and raised three strapping boys.

In 2005, Wilf and Nancy retired to Montrose, Colorado and made new friends golfing, hiking, shooting skeet, and became famous for his home-made mustard. He loved competition, was a hard-driving businessman, and enjoyed a good joke.

Wilfred passed away on March 26, 2020 after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife Nancy, his three sons Jon, Bill, and Trey, and his grandchildren Trey, Carson, Milo, Romi, Bailey and Aaron. For now, we celebrate Wilf as he would, with a bottle of wine and a good laugh with friends. A celebratory gathering will follow at a later date.

