William ‘Bill’ Caddy
It is with great sadness that the family and friends of William “Bill” Caddy, mourn his passing on Monday, May 17, 2021. Bill passed away in Show Low, Arizona, at 96 years old. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Caddy. Bill was born and raised near Colona, Colorado, on land his family had homesteaded in the 1800’s. Bill was a World War II Army Veteran. After his time in the Army, he met and married Ruth on Oct.16, 1949. In the early 1950s Bill, Ruth and their daughter Louella moved to Long Beach, California, where he worked for 35 years and retired from what is now Boeing Aircraft. Upon his retirement in 1989, Bill and Ruth moved back to Montrose, Colorado.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Geri Caddy; daughter and son-in-law Louella and James Smith; son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Rebecca Caddy, and son and daughter-in-law Darrell and Corry Caddy. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. June 12, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Chapel, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, Colorado; 970-249-2121. After the memorial, there will be a military graveside burial at Grand View Cemetery, 16300 6450 Court, Montrose, Colorado; 970-249-2121.
