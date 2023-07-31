William “Bill” Charles Gray, age 70, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home in Olathe, where he lived with his wife Sandy.
Bill was born on July 3, 1953, in Norwood to Lloyd Harvey Gray and Beverly Traynor Gray. He moved to Olathe early on in his life where he attended Olathe Elementary, Middle and High school.
After graduation he attended Western State College on a wrestling scholarship for two years, working at the VC Bar Dude Ranch in Lake City as a horse wrangler during summer break. Following that, he joined his dad in the logging industry.
He continued logging until 1974 then decided to join the Montrose County Sheriff Department as a road deputy. He eventually moved up as a supervisor for eight years. During his years of law enforcement, he competed in the Law Enforcement Rodeo Program and wrestling in the Police Olympics.
Thereafter, he went back to logging as well as excavation work around the valley. Bill also worked on multiple forest fires running logging equipment. After retirement Bill continued to help his son, Kirk, build roads, ponds, construction projects, and odd and end jobs.
Bill enjoyed raising cattle, riding horses in the mountains and fishing in Alaska. Bill was also active in The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Safari Club for many years. At one point in his life, he raised domestic elk.
His greatest joys in life were his wife, children, grandchildren and the many friends he made during his lifetime.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy, daughter, Leora, son, Kirk and grandchildren, Jayda and Blake. His seven siblings: brothers, Harvey (Janet), Andy (Cathy), Tim (Donna), Todd (Judy) and Brad (Della Jean) and sisters, Lynda (Mike) Brew, Gaylynn (Jim) Young. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will take place at noon Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Crossroads Victory Church Gym. Please join us for a lunch and time to remember and celebrate Bill’s life.
