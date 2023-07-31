William “Bill” Charles Gray, age 70, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home in Olathe, where he lived with his wife Sandy. 

Bill was born on July 3, 1953, in Norwood to Lloyd Harvey Gray and Beverly Traynor Gray. He moved to Olathe early on in his life where he attended Olathe Elementary, Middle and High school.

