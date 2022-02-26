OBITUARY: William 'Bill' Hensley

William “Bill” Lewis Hensley, 73, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Montrose, Colorado.
He was born on April 24, 1948, in Rushville, Nebraska, to W. Ganz and Betty (Haslow) Hensley. Bill grew up and graduated from Gordon High School in Gordon, Nebraska, in 1966. After high school he joined the Army in 1970-1976, achieving E6 status. After the Army, he started working for Firestone Tires. With his business partners, they owned two stores, one in Aurora, Colorado, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
He was married and divorced from Linda Jacobson here in Montrose. Shortly after, Bill married Jeanne Martin. They had four kids: Rebecca, Stephan, Benjamin, and Lisa. They divorced in 1986.
Bill also blessed many other hearts, by stepping up to the plate and adopting a Vietnam refugee family of 6. (Hang Family).
Bill had a college degree in counseling from Denver State. Bill moved his family to Montrose in 1981. He started working for MidWestern Colorado Mental Health Center from 1983-86 as a counselor, then working for J & M Lumber from 1986-1987 before starting work in June of 1987 at Community Options Inc. He spent 28 years as the day program manager and eight years as host home providers as well. After retirement Bill needed to stay busy, so he worked for Paperclip as a deliver for a couple years
Bill married Mary Raff in 1988 in Hotchkiss, Colorado. They were happily married for 33 years. In 1993 they had a daughter, Krystal Allene Binh Hensley.
Bill enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his family and friends, supporting his daughter at horse shows and rodeos, enjoying people watching, and boating. Bill enjoyed spending time on the local lakes on his boats. As he got older, Bill enjoyed watching his daughter grow up and achieve new goals in life with her horses.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Ganz and BettyJean (Haslow) Hensley; cousin David Leonhardt, and daughter Rebecca Jeanne Hensley.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary (Raff) Hensley of Montrose, Colorado and their daughter Krystal Allene Binh Hensley Parker (Patrick Parker) of Walters, Oklahoma, as well children from previous marriage, Benjamin William Ganz Hensley, Stephen William Ganz Hensley and Lisa Jeanne Hensley; also, his brothers, John Hensley and family from Jesup, Georgia; David “Chick” Hensley and family from Gordon, Nebraska, and multiple nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Bill will be missed by all.
To plant a tree in memory of William Hensley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
