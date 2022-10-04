OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Joseph Koch

William “Bill” Joseph Koch joined his wife in Heaven on Sept. 27, 2022. He was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dec. 23, 1937, to Joseph and Erma Koch (Haas) and grew up in Haskins, Ohio.
Bill served as an Air Force radio operator in Germany. Upon his return, he attended BGSU and married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Browne. He worked for Texaco for more than three decades in New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas before retiring in Western Colorado. Bill loved motorcycles, music, his animals, camping and driving to virtually every corner of this country with his wife.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Nancy (July 4, 2022) and his daughter Rhonda Ulrich (Dec. 26, 2016). He is survived by his son Mark Koch and wife Lori, daughter Karen McCauley and husband Troy, and grandchildren, Jeremy, Erica, Krista, Megan, Jason, Shelby and Ryan.
A celebration of life for both Bill and Nancy will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
