William “Bill” Robert Schmutzler left this world on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Bill was born in Denver on Feb. 16, 1940, to Chris Schmutzler and Eleanor Callison of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bill grew up in Denver and graduated from East High. He joined the Navy and eventually married Sally Elizabeth Andrews who sparked in him a love of classical music and of art. All of his life Bill had a love of nature – plants, animals and the Rocky Mountains. He had a green thumb and made gardening look easy. Bill loved dogs and had many that were good friends throughout his life. He liked to sit outside and would often watch birds that came to eat the seed he put out. Bill had a sense of humor and was often joking and laughing when he was feeling well. He will be missed by his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister, Suzanne Paul.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew (Nicole) Schmutzler and Robin Schmutzler and his grandsons, Rodney and Damian Schmutzler, all of Montrose, Colorado.
A graveside service will be held at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. Deacon Mario Diaz of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later time.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Bill’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of William Schmutzler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone