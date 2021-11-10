OBITUARY: William 'Bill' Sherman-Kledas; 1942 - 2021. A life lived in the pursuit of learning, growing, giving and love

William ‘Bill’ Sherman-Kledas
A life lived in the pursuit of learning, growing, giving and love
Bill was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Burbank, California, and passed away at the age of 78 on Sept. 29, 2021, at his home in Montrose, Colorado, with his loving wife beside him. Born to William Alvin Sherman and Betty Adair Silvey, Bill was raised by Betty and Emanuel F. Kledas from the age of 3 with his younger half-siblings Frank Kledas(deceased) and Catherine (Kledas)Burk (deceased). His father, William later remarried as well to Dorothy L. Haney and they had a daughter, Marceile L.(Sherman) Birklid.
After WWII, Bill’s family moved to Taft, California, where he attended school and was active with Boy Scouts, DeMolay, and the Taft High School swim team where he held several records. He worked a newspaper route and at the local bowling alley. He graduated from Taft Union High School in June 1961 and enlisted in the United States Air Force immediately afterward. A Vietnam War era veteran, Bill was honorably discharged in 1968.
In 1964, Bill married Betty J.(Crawford) Eitel in Texas where they had two children: Keri Lee (Kledas) Davidson and William E. Kledas. During this timeframe, Bill completed four more years in the Air Force and then began to work with his father-in-law as a toy manufacturer representative. He later returned to aviation, selling and flying airplanes.
In 1980 Bill married Nicola “Nikki” Zwaschka in California and while there were no children born to this union, Bill’s kids were an integral part of their daily life – strengthening his love of family. While living in the San Francisco Bay area, Bill continued his career in aviation, joining the California Air National Guard as a flight engineer with the 129th Aerospace Rescue & Recovery unit as well as a flight engineer on NASA’s C-130 stationed at the Ames Research Center both at Moffett Field, California. Other aviation stints included flying with Transamerica and Federal Express.
Bill and Nikki moved to Montrose in 1988, developing a small farm south of town, while working as a park ranger at Ridgway State Park, an Ouray County sheriff and Ouray County building official-inspector. From there Bill started his own business called Western Colorado Inspections, retiring in 2005.
In retirement, Bill found more time to enjoy life outdoors in camping, fishing, ATVing, hunting, skeet shooting, motorcycle riding, gardening, farming, cooking, and traveling. His quiet pursuits were trying to understand the mystery of life, avidly reading about all topics of interest, fostering many friendships around the world, delivering meals to homebound citizens and spending quality time in family endeavors. The strength and depth of his character was a lifelong unfolding, finding purpose and joy in everything he pursued. He put heart, body and soul into understanding life and his journey through it.
In 2008, Bill was reunited with his half-sister Marceile and the rest of the Sherman bloodline, which included many aunts and cousins and wove him tightly into the fabric of his family.
Also that same year, he was initiated into Freemasonry which forever directed his life in a constant pursuit of learning and striving to become better every day. Bill had a deep love of Freemasonry, a passion for Scottish Rite Masonry, especially the Rite Care Language Therapy for Kids program, and a profound pride, comfort, and gratitude in his relationships with the Masonic Brotherhood.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nikki Zwaschka, of the family home in Montrose, Colorado; his daughter and son-in-law, Keri Lee and Mike Davidson; his son, William E. Kledas; his granddaughter, Jordyn H. Kledas, all from Texas; his half-sister, Marceile (Sherman) Birklid of Alaska, and several cousins and nephews.
He believed that life was measured by the hearts he touched, the smiles he created and the love he shared. His laughter, wisdom and thoughtfulness are gifts of love that he gave us to keep forever. His soul left behind a trail of light that will never be forgotten, especially as he took his Final Flight West into the Sunset.
Bill’s funeral service will be open to the public and held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Montrose Masonic Lodge, 187 Rose Lane, Montrose, Colorado. His burial will be in the Veteran’s Section of Cedar Cemetery at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home, 970-249-2121, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in his name to the Montrose Masonic Lodge #63, or Hope West Hospice of Montrose or a charity of your choice.