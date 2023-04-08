OBITUARY: William Byers

William “Bill” Nathan Byers, 78, passed away on March 30, 2023, at his home in Johnstown, Colorado, while in the loving grasp of Patty, his devoted wife of 57 years.
Bill was born in Delta, Colorado on Sept. 3, 1944, to Edward and Ruth (Henderson) Byers with sisters Pat (Byers) Mahan and Barbara Byers, all of whom have preceded him in death. Bill lived a life full of hard work and Colorado outdoor adventures in the Pea Green area with his family, running a large cattle ranch.
Bill attended the Pea Green School and Olathe Schools where he graduated from Olathe High School in 1962. In his four years as an Olathe Pirate he played football and wrestled, earning three individual Colorado state championships. He was also a class officer for those years serving as president his senior year, in FFA, Dramatics Club while being elected Mr. OHS, and won the Service Award.
After graduating from high school he attended the University of Wyoming and then transferred to the University of Colorado in Greeley where he wrestled and competed as an All American Collegiate wrestler.
He spent the next 30 years in the coaching ranks for freshmen at Northern Colorado, head coaching in Delta and Sterling, and quickly moved up the coaching ladder as head coach at Arvada West High School from 1969-1978. From there he returned to his family's ranch to coach the Olathe Pirates until his and Patty’s retirement from teaching in 1998, moving to Johnstown to be close to their families.
Bill has a long list of accomplishments including the pride of coaching many Colorado high school state champions with several of his former wrestlers having gone on to coach. In 2007 Bill was inducted into the National Wrestler Hall of Fame housed at the University of Oklahoma for his lifetime service to wrestling.
He is known for his mentorship of many assistant coaches and a lifetime of inspiration to many young men who were fortunate to have been influenced by him — on and off the mat.
“Billy” Byers’ personal life was also victorious when he “pinned” and married his fellow UNC classmate, Patricia (Sikich) Byers in 1966. Patty and Bill inspired so many in marriage with their undaunting respect, passion and obvious never ending love affair with each other for 57 years.
Patty and Bill were blessed with two children – daughter Anne and son Ryan, who expanded the family with five grandchildren and a great-grandson on the way.
Bill proved to be a loving and caring father as he raised them with strong ethics, gentle guidance, devoted attention and faithful heartstrings.
Bill was always happy to see you. He will be remembered as a genuine “good guy” by all and always exerted a great optimistic sense of humor. His wrestling tactics were fierce and unforgiving yet his off the mat demeanor was kind, tender and supportive.
Bill’s surviving family members include his wife, Patty (Sikich) Byers; daughter Anne (Byers) Propes and husband Ray; son Ryan Byers and fiancé Holly, his beloved grandchildren Brianna Bennett, Natalie Byers, Dani Bennett, Lucas Byers and Landon Larson. He also shared in the lives of many family members, co-workers and friends.
A viewing for Bill will be held from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Allnutt Funeral Service - Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th St., Greeley, CO, 80634. A funeral service will occur at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Grace Community Church, 2033 W South 1st St., Johnstown, CO 80534. A burial will follow at Johnstown Cemetery, 23101 CO Rd 13, Johnstown, CO 80534. A reception following burial will occur at noon Saturday, April 15, also at Grace Community Church in Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill Byers’ name to the Olathe High School Wrestling Program, PO Box. 546 Olathe, CO 81425.
