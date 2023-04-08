OBITUARY: William Byers

William “Bill” Nathan Byers, 78, passed away on March 30, 2023, at his home in Johnstown, Colorado, while in the loving grasp of Patty, his devoted wife of 57 years.

Bill was born in Delta, Colorado on Sept. 3, 1944, to Edward and Ruth (Henderson) Byers with sisters Pat (Byers) Mahan and Barbara Byers, all of whom have preceded him in death. Bill lived a life full of hard work and Colorado outdoor adventures in the Pea Green area with his family, running a large cattle ranch.

