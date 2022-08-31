William “Dennis” Berg of Eureka, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Eureka, Kansas, at the age of 63.
He was born Sept. 29, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Charles Paul and Malene Birgette (Dougherty) Berg. He was raised in Grand Junction, Colorado, and began working for Russell Stover Chocolates in Montrose, Colorado, in 2004. On June 11, 1984, Dennis was united in marriage with Mary Lou Parsons in Grand Junction. To this union four children were born. The family later moved to Eureka, and Dennis started working for Russell Stover in Iola.
Dennis will be remembered by those who loved him for his gardening, love of baseball, and grilling on his smoker. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed from family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of the home; children, Rachel Berg of Brimfield, Massachusetts; Brian Berg of Eureka; Bridgette Berg of Eureka; and Michelle Larsen of Gainesville, Florida; seven grandchildren; and two siblings: Mary Davison of Grand Junction, Colorado; and David Berg of Nucla, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Paul Berg, and Doug Berg.
No services will be held. Cremation has been effected. Condolences may be left for the family online, at koupfunerals.com.
