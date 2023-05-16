OBITUARY: William Dickey

A friend to everyone he met, William “Bill” Hammond Dickey passed away on May 11 , 2023, at age 79. Born to Joseph Stutso and Eva Hammond in Franklin, Kentucky, he was later adopted by Gilbert Dickey Jr. Bill spent his youth in War, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s of Science in Advertising. Bill proved himself a mediocre student but the life and soul of every party – a trait that he maintained and was known for over the course of his life. He had a varied career, from managing a ranch in Winter Park, Colorado, to owning bars and restaurants.

