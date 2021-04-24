OBITUARY: William Prescott (Scott) Allen lll

William Prescott (Scott) Allen lll
William Prescott (Scott) Allen lll, a lifetime Montrose resident, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at his daughters home surrounded by family, nine years to the day after the love of his life.
Scott was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Aug. 29, 1949 to William Prescott Jr and Grace Hanna (Dixon) Allen.
Scott had a memorable childhood growing up in Montrose. He had an adventurous spirit with a great sense of humor. He spent his time in treehouses, cub scouts, wrestling, flying remote control airplanes, participating in many different clubs, and riding motorcycles on Flat Top. Scott and many of his lifetime friends were known to be pranksters and sometimes firecrackers would be the topic of their conversations.
Upon graduation from Montrose High School in 1967, Scott attended Fort Lewis College where he majored in dentistry, and always joked that he “skied his way out of it.” Following Fort Lewis, Scott attended Mesa Junior College where he received his AA. Scott was then accepted into CU with a major in journalism-business. During his time at CU, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany, where his occupation was electronic nuclear weapons specialist, in which he held the crew chief position. After being honorably discharged from the army, Scott returned to CU where he graduated in 1974 with a degree in journalism-business.
In 1974 Scott began his career working at the Montrose Daily Press. He held positions as circulation director, reporter, editing support, running the presses, photography, and assisted in the programming of the computer systems. Scott became the third-generation publisher of his family, and the fourth publisher of the Montrose Daily Press. Scott was a very active member in the community. He was a lifetime Elks member, and served on dozens of committees, and spearheaded many community projects and area economic issues. Scott’s credo was “pull all the strings you can and give the credit to someone else.”
Scott met the love of his life, Carol, in 1975 and they were married Dec. 1, 1976. He felt blessed to become a dad to the three children from a previous marriage. Scott and Carol later welcomed two additional children to their family. Together they all loved taking long distance road trips in the six-pack cab over camper and camping in the Cimarrons.
After becoming the publisher in 1986, Scott and Carol purchased what became known as Papa and Mama’s cabin. Where winters were spent riding snowmobiles together, and later where Papa taught the grandkids how to shoot and drive the jeep “Willie.”
Upon selling the Daily Press and retiring in 1997, Scott and Carol purchased a 5th-wheel and began traveling together along with their dog Emma. Their favorite places to spend time were Moab, Utah; Oregon and New Mexico. After discovering retirement was not for him, Scott started driving for Hertz and Mountain Limo which he loved, because he was known for loving his drives. He later was employed for 11 years at Safeway where he recently retired.
Those who knew Scott, knew of him by his generosity, kindnesses, thoughtfulness, his wittiness and his amazingly wonderful great big smile!
Scott is survived by his daughters, Lori (Rich) Webb; Michelle (Ken) DeJulio; Melissa (Mark) Perpar, all of Montrose; son Chad (Janette) Wold of Gilbert, Arizona; Brad (Jackie) Rice of Montrose; sister, Sandra Keller disposition unknown; grandsons, Josh (Yuni) Sandoval, Ryan (Danielle) Webb, Christopher DeJulio, Travis Rice, Jake Perpar, Carter Perpar, all of Montrose, Trevor (Madison) Wold of Mesa Arizona, granddaughters, Sarah (Sean) Bowers, Shayla (Jose) Franco, Emily Rice and Caraline Perpar, all from Montrose, Taylor Nobles and Jorden (Michelle) Tinker of Gilbert, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Jaydan, Giovanni, Gabriella Franco, Sofia Webb, Jameson Nobles, and Arilyn Wold. Scott was preceded in death by his wife Carol Allen, daughter Wendi Allen, sister Donna Grace, and parents.
We love you Papa!
There will be a private interment service at Grand View Cemetery at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, followed by an open celebration of life at the Montrose Elk Club from 4 — 6:30pm.
Contributions may be made to: Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th Street Montrose, CO 81401, in memory of Scott Allen.
