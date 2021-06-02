OBITUARY: Wilma Jean Collins

Wilma Jean Collins
Wilma Jean (Bates) Collins was born Dec. 28, 1938 on Rogers Mesa in Delta County, Colorado, to Frank Bates and Calrabell Short. The eldest of six children, Wilma grew up in Colorado and Nevada mining communities. In 1956 Wilma married Terry D. Jones in Ely, Nevada, and became the mother of four children: David, Linda, Mark and Lisa.
During her life Wilma lived in many towns and cities throughout the west including Los Angeles, California, Logan, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nevada. It was in Las Vagas that she and Terry settled for many years while raising their young family. Wilma worked as a secretary for the Clark County School district and also took in foster children during their most difficult and vulnerable time giving them a warm and stable environment.
After a divorce from Terry, Wilma settled in Colorado where she reconnected with Leo E. Collins. They were married in 1983 and settled in Hotchkiss, Colorado, where Wilma became part of the community in many ways.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wilma will be remembered by many as a long-time seminary teacher in Hotchkiss, a position she held for over a decade. She loved to teach the youth of the church. In her later years genealogy became her passion and she spent many hours researching her ancestors and their paths through life.
Wilma is survived by her children David (Becky); Linda (Duane); Mark (Jewel) and
Lisa; eight grandchildren; her sisters Glenna and Kathy and her brother Harley, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo, her father Frank, mother Clarabell and brothers Jimmy and Jeff.
Wilma was laid to rest in the Crawford, Colorado, cemetery alongside her husband Leo. Memorial services were held on May 29, 2021 at the Delta, Colorado Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bishop Carl Hughes presiding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.