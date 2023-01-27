OBITUARY: Wilma Lee King Eisaguirre

Wilma Lee King Eisaguirre died peacefully in her sleep in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 14, 2023, at the age of 99.

Wilma Lee King was born on March 17, 1923, in Montrose, Colorado. She was one of seven children born and raised by Viva and Arthur King of Montrose. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1939 at the age of 16, and subsequently, spent two years at a business school in Colorado Springs. After her post-secondary education, she worked at Production Credit in Montrose for several years until her marriage to Joe Eisaguirre in Montrose in 1949.

