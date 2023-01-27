OBITUARY: Wilma Lee King Eisaguirre

Wilma Lee King Eisaguirre died peacefully in her sleep in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 14, 2023, at the age of 99.
Wilma Lee King was born on March 17, 1923, in Montrose, Colorado. She was one of seven children born and raised by Viva and Arthur King of Montrose. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1939 at the age of 16, and subsequently, spent two years at a business school in Colorado Springs. After her post-secondary education, she worked at Production Credit in Montrose for several years until her marriage to Joe Eisaguirre in Montrose in 1949.
Wilma and Joe lived on a sheep ranch northeast of Montrose near the rim of the Black Canyon for 35 years. They also ran sheep on Cerro Summit, Blue Mesa and on high country permits ranging from Lake City to Silverton and Telluride. Along with the sheep and a sprinkling of cattle, they raised three children: Lynne Eisaguirre, Kim Eisaguirre Jones and Lewis Eisaguirre. Wilma kept the books for the operation, in addition to supplying the ranch workers and high country sheep camps with an abundant supply of her legendary lamb dishes, bread, cookies and cakes.
Wilma loved the Montrose community and volunteered for many local organizations including Hillcrest United Church of Christ, the Auxiliary Wool Growers Association, the Olathe PTA — where her children attended school — PEO and Republican Women. She frequently held leadership positions in these organizations, such as serving as the state convention chair for PEO and the president of the Women’s Union at her church. Wilma was often the first one in any organization to sign-up for the bake sale, to lead the rummage sale or serve as a poll worker for elections. She supported all of her children’s activities, including judging 4-H competitions, producing dance costumes or fund-raising for new high school football uniforms.
In addition to her passion for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Wilma loved gardening, cooking, collecting antiques, playing bridge and hosting parties. She was an accomplished seamstress and tailor. She often welcomed her friends to her family’s dinner table and usually fed an extra neighborhood child as well.
In 2018, Wilma and Joe moved to Solvang, California, to live with her son and his wife, Sue Eisaguirre. Wilma continued to miss Montrose and her beloved San Juans until the day she died but enjoyed living at a lower elevation where she did not require supplemental oxygen. Joe Eisaguirre died at the age of 97 in Solvang in 2019. They were married for 69 years.
Wilma is survived by her three children: Lynne, Kim and Lewis, the spouses of Kim (Jeffery Jones) and Lew (Sue Altenburg Eisaguirre), as well as six grandchildren spread across the country: Joseph Eisaguirre, Jake Eisaguirre, Edward Eisaguirre Jones (Amanda Jones), Barton Jeffery Jones, Nicholas Eisaguirre Evans, Elizabeth Eisaguirre Evans and two great-grandchildren: Jonathan Hammers Jones and Daniel Robert Eisaguirre Jones.
The family plans to host a memorial service in Montrose this summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hillcrest United Church of Christ.
