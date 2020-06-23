Winifred Frances Penasa
A beautiful mother, grandma, great-grandma and sister passed away peacefully this past Saturday, at her home on the family farm, in the presence of her loving and adoring family.
Winifred Frances Penasa was born unto Arthur and Frances Gibbs in Montrose, Colorado, on Oct. 12, 1930. She was the fourth of five siblings and their only daughter. She grew up in simpler times, learning the practical crafts of homemaking, gardening and sewing from her mother and basic carpentry from her father. Four brothers taught her to be a survivor in a sometimes rough-and-tumble childhood. Winnie attended schools in Montrose and carried vivid memories of her classmates and teachers throughout her life. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1948.
A fine work ethic and organizational skills were developed as she worked as a secretary at Montrose High School, leading to secretarial work at the Homer L. Simms agency. It was at this time that she was courted by her husband-to-be, Andrew Fred Penasa Sr. They attended the Nazarene church together where she taught Sunday school and vacation bible school and she lovingly recalled him giving her rides home from work. They were married on July 9, 1950 and enjoyed 67 years of companionship, until his passing in 2017. Together they built a home and raised six children, teaching them their values of hard work and strong morals.
Winnie was a woman of many talents. In addition to operating the traditional family farm and Gibbs Egg Farm, she was an avid seamstress, gardener, life teacher and supporter of her children and extended family in many capacities. As a 4-H leader she taught many girls the skills of sewing, knitting and cross stitch. She loved her daily long walks and did so until she was no longer able. Weeds were her only enemy and most days she could be found pulling or hoeing them while any number of grandchildren played in the playroom addition she had built just for them. Her beautiful handwriting was used to make copious notes regarding the farm operations and life in general.
Mom's later life afforded her the opportunity to see her family grow. She watched, taught and loved as she became a grandmother of 17 adoring grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Her calm and enduring nature provided stability in family and admiration among the many who knew her. A more kind spirit could not exist and the memories of her presence we will all hold forever.
Winifred is survived by five of her children, David Penasa, (Celeste) Albuquerque New Mexico; Mary Kastendieck, (Darrell) Montrose; Andrea Penasa, Grand Junction; Fred Penasa, (Sharon) Montrose; and Dan Penasa, Montrose. Her eldest child, Susan, died in childhood from polio at the age of 10.
Winnie was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth, Warren and Paul. Dr. Norman Gibbs is her only remaining sibling.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest and Hospice, 725 South 4th St. Montrose.
A graveside service for Winifred, her family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25th, at Cedar Cemetery with Pastor Buddy Cook, First Church of the Nazarene, officiating.
