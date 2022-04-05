OBITUARY: Winifred Tappan

Four years shy of 100 — Wini led a vibrant and fascinating life — all 96 years of it!
Early years on the Eastern shore. Moving with her then-pastor husband to various locations while raising three children. Riding a motorcycle west to begin a new life after getting her master’s degree at age 55. Teaching special-needs kids in Cedaredge, Colorado, and Magdalena, New Mexico, and training horses while living there.
Fighting Social Security and winning, then writing a book about it. And going on to write several more: “A Pilot’s View of WWII ‘’ winning CIPA’s first place award (in Denver, Colorado) for historical non-fiction. Launching her last one, “Silent Voices,” a diary of WWII servicemen’s remembrances, at a postal convention in San Diego, California.
The term “Mover and Shaker” is a modest definition of Wini Tappan. She played the piano, loved music and dancing, had fun participating in book shows and signings, and going out to lunch and concerts with friends. Wini was active in the Montrose Senior Center, wrote for the “Golden Circle Newsletter,” arranged for activities, regularly lunched there with her friends, taught Zumba, kicked up her heels at senior dances, and when she hit the big nine-oh, founded the 90’s Club, “the liveliest bunch of oldsters in town!”
Macular was only a minor set-back; she found a way to keep on writing. Arthritis? She danced with her cane. Technology? No problem. Wini mastered the computer, her tablet, and smart phone with ease and aplomb. Several life-threatening medical events didn’t slow her down until her last stroke, which sent her to the Valley Manor Care Center, in Montrose, Colorado, where her exceptional life ended with compassionate care by the staff, which fondly recalls her as our “Our Rock Star.”
She will be missed by many.
Winifred Tappan is survived by David Thornburg, Denver, Colorado; Nina Thornburg, Delta, Colorado, and Jim Thornburg of North Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are through Taylor Funeral Services, Delta, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope West Hospice in Winifred Tappan’s name will be appreciated.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.
