OBITUARY: Winnie Colby; September 9, 1927 - November 6, 2022

Winnie Colby
September 9, 1927 — November 6, 2022
Winifred Lenore Wood born to Charlie and Dorothy Wood in Pueblo, Colorado. She passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Elk Ridge Care Center in Montrose, Colorado. She was 95.
She was born in Pueblo and she attended school and graduated there. She worked various jobs, one of them being a telephone operator at the Pueblo Ordnance Depot, working there when WWII came to an end.
She married Robert Colby on June 9, 1947, and they had four children, one daughter and three sons. In 1963 the family moved to Montrose as they had a passion for hunting, fishing, and the mountains. They opened Montrose Carpet Shop in 1963 on Main Street in Montrose. The marriage ended after 21 years.
She then worked at Ed Schmidt’s vegetable farm and picked apples and pruned fruit trees for Jack Morrel as well as other fruit growers. She also worked for Montrose Potato Growers sorting onions.
She married Kenneth Stone and they eventually moved to Taylor Dam where they worked with Uncompahgre Valley Water Users. Their marriage later ended when they moved back to the Montrose and Delta areas.
She then married Bernard (Ted) Gull of Delta and after a few years, this also ended and she then took back the Colby name.
She later began working for the Forest Service planting trees on 25 Mesa and the National Park Service at Ridgway Reservoir and Jean’s Western World.
Winnie was probably best known for her seamstress and sewing talents in alterations, wedding dresses and attire, draperies, curtains, upholstery and she was well known for her ability to sew letters on letter jackets for the junior high and high school students. Sewing more than 1,000 letters jackets. Her sewing abilities were appreciated by many including her immediate family. Thank you Mom!!
Other community projects, for many years she was involved in both Girl Scouts and 4-H, both as a leader and a volunteer.
Winnie loved camping in the outdoors, fishing, sledding, snowmobiling, hiking clubs and traveling and leaves a lot of good memories behind.
She was the last of three daughters; preceding in death were Judy Smith of Pueblo and Marian Oquist of Seattle, Washington; a daughter-in-law Reva Colby and a son-in-law Sam Martinez. She is survived by her three sons and one daughter and families: Wayne and Jan Colby of Hesperus, Colorado; Kay Martinez of Montrose; Doug and Toni Colby of Delta, and Grady and Denean Colby of Ridgway, and eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Crippin Funeral home is in charge of the funeral arrangements, of which a small family service is planned and ashes to be spread in Pueblo at a much later date.