OBITUARY: Yvonne A. Kuta

Yvonne A. Kuta
Yvonne A. Kuta of Montrose passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Montrose Memorial Hospital after her battle with advanced cervical cancer. She was with family when she passed, and in the end, it was peaceful and calm, surrounded by love.
Yvonne Annette Kuta was born in Uravan, Colorado on January 28, 1955, to Ernie and Betty (Holvoet) Kuta of Delta, Colorado. She was the oldest of their Catholic family of eight children.
Her childhood years were spent in the orchards of Redlands Mesa and Hotchkiss, working on family farms and completing 4-H projects. She attended Delta High School as an honor student, and later married Norman Smith of Delta, with whom she had four children. They lived in Montrose until their divorce in 1987.
She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for a time before returning to college at Mesa State College. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in English Education with honors in 1994. Later, she earned a master’s degree in Religious Education from Loyola University. She used her training at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado, where she first volunteered for 18 years, then was employed for 25 years as Director of Religious Education and Faith Formation.
“Ms. Yvonne” touched thousands of lives in her work for the St. Mary’s community in over 40 years of service. She trained children in First Communion, Reconciliation and Confirmation, and helped adults in their faith journey. She was a counselor to many in need, and a trusted advisor to all who asked.
She always had a laugh, a genuine interest in whatever she was talking with anyone about, and the deepest love for her kids and grandkids. She was always knitting a new afghan or garment for a relative. She drove all over Western Colorado to watch her kids and grandkids in every type of extracurricular activity, from swimming to Scouts, Confirmation to cross country, football to forensics, basketball to band. She loved keeping her children informed with updates on how poorly the Rockies or Broncos were playing, notifications about International Space Station flyovers, and how much she loved her kitties.
Yvonne is survived by her mother, Betty Kuta of Delta; daughter Alissa Branson (Mike), their daughters Hannah, Megan, and Kaitlyn of Delta; son Derek Smith (Kristi), their children Liam and Kamala of Bayfield; sons Jeremy Smith of Grand Junction, and Tyler Smith (Kari) of Montrose. Her sisters Sandy (David) Cooper of Grand Junction, Cynthia Kuta of Delta, Becky Jett of Grand Junction; brothers Gregg (Kari) of Delta, Patrick (Sheila) of Delta, Bernie (Lisa) of Highlands Ranch, and David (Pam) of Delta and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Kuta, her former mother-in-law Charlene Smith, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Kuta and Holvoet families.
A Vigil celebrating Yvonne’s life was held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19, at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Montrose, and a Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Church the following day, July 20 at 10 a.m. Please, join us in celebrating a life well lived, and remember our mom, our grandma, and your Teacher, Friend, and Sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial contribution made to the Yvonne Kuta Memorial Fund, under Alissa Branson’s name, account #6257 at any Bank of Colorado. These funds will be used to support cervical cancer awareness and research, as well as memorial scholarships for local youth.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory are helping the family with arrangements.
