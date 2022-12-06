OBITUARY: Zane Thomas Hollingshead

Zane Thomas Hollingshead was born Oct. 19, 1960, in Gunnison, Colorado, to Joseph T. Hollingshead and Marlene Kay Hobbs. He passed into the hands of the Lord on Dec. 3, 2022.

The family made their home in Montrose where Zane attended the Montrose schools. In 1981 he married Gerrie Pittman; they then moved to Oklahoma where Zane worked in the oil field and in auto body shops painting cars. The couple was blessed with two children, a daughter Kristina and a son Cody.

To plant a tree in memory of Zane Hollingshead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?