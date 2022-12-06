OBITUARY: Zane Thomas Hollingshead

Zane Thomas Hollingshead was born Oct. 19, 1960, in Gunnison, Colorado, to Joseph T. Hollingshead and Marlene Kay Hobbs. He passed into the hands of the Lord on Dec. 3, 2022.
The family made their home in Montrose where Zane attended the Montrose schools. In 1981 he married Gerrie Pittman; they then moved to Oklahoma where Zane worked in the oil field and in auto body shops painting cars. The couple was blessed with two children, a daughter Kristina and a son Cody.
Zane was an adventurer. He loved to hunt and fish in the great outdoors. Over the years he worked in Nevada, Wyoming, California, New Mexico, Idaho and Colorado. He was a hunting guide in the remote wilderness of Idaho and a logger in Colorado. His favorite job was running heaving equipment and he excelled at it. He ran his heavy equipment in the open pit mines of Nevada and on many other mines. While he was in Nevada, he was blessed with another son Derrek. He settled back in Montrose to be close to his parents and siblings.
Zane was preceded in death by his grandson Reid Walker; grandparents Gertrude and Farrel Hawk and Joe and Mary Hollingshead; uncles Mark Hawk, Lee Hawk, Paul Hollingshead, and stepfather Robert Hobbs.
Zane is survived by his daughter Kristina (Randy) Gass of Butler, Oklahoma; sons Cody (Bailie) Hollingshead of Piedmont, Oklahoma, and Derrek Duncan of Portland, Oregon; father Joseph (Jan) Hollingshead of Montrose, Colorado; mother Marlene Kay Hobbs (Johnny Bowker) of Montrose; bothers Jerry (Judy) Hollingshead of Montrose; Kent (Dede) Hollingshead of Aledo, Texas; sister Kelly (Aaron) Ray of Montrose. Zane is also survived by seven grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose.
To plant a tree in memory of Zane Hollingshead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone