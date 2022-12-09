Roger Hertel
Roger J. Hertel of Montrose, Colorado, passed away with his sister by his side at Montrose Regional Hospital on Dec. 4, 2022, at the age of 69.
Roger was born in Waukegan, Illinois on Oct. 31, 1953, son of Bernard and Matilda Hertel. Roger moved to Bayfield with his family at a young age and lived there for 50 years.
Roger graduated from Bayfield High School and went to work for Lewis Mercantile Hardware Store. He worked there for several years before leaving to become a salesman for Thunderbird. Five years later Roger decided to try something different and went to work for the Durango Herald. He spent many years there before he had to leave to go take care of his dad. After his father passed away, he lived in Bayfield for 10 more years before moving to Montrose, Colorado to be closer to his sister.
He soon started working for City Market where he worked for 11 years before having to retire early due to health reasons.
Roger’s favorite activity was going for long walks. He was heartbroken when he could no longer go on those long walks. His illness took away his ability for even short walks later on. Roger’s other favorite hobby was reading.
Roger was well liked by his City Market co-workers and will be greatly missed.
Roger is survived by his sister, Joan Hertel; cousins Patricia and (John) Weitzmann, Rosemary Collard, Emily Collard, Ronald Hertel, Sharon and (Bill) Gaske, Audrey and (David) Zimdars, Betty Leckman, and Bob and Carol Strazer. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Matilda Hertel.
At Roger’s request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a donation fund has been set up at Bank of the West in Montrose to help the family with funeral home expenses for his cremation. Please make checks payable to Joan Hertel.
