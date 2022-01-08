Airline travel lately has been a challenge. This past Tuesday, according to FlightAware, 1,500 U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday. Blame was placed on weather, COVID, flu and a shortage of standby crews.
These days, when our flights are running, we hop across the country in a matter of hours. By car, we drive from state to state in the comfort of leather seats and climate controlled environs.
If highway travel makes you anxious, or slow TSA lines at the airport grate on you, consider what travel was like to and from the Kansas Territory 150 years ago.
“Leavenworth and Pike’s Peak Express Company,” read the ad in the Rocky Mountain News, Sept. 3, 1859 edition.
“Jones, Russell & Co.’s Express Stage Coaches will leave Denver City for Leavenworth City, on Mondays, 6 o’clock a.m.
Thursdays, 6 o’clock a.m.
Saturdays, 6 o’clock a.m.
Arrive at Leavenworth,
Thursdays, 6 o’clock a.m.
Fridays, 6 o’clock a.m.
Sundays, 6 o’clock a.m.
Each stage coach is capable of carrying eight passengers with comfort and ease. Passage through to Leavenworth $100, board included.”
Well, at least there were in-coach meals.
That was an amazing amount of money in the day, as $100 in 1860 equates to $3,350 in today’s buying power, according to officialdata.org.
“Our drivers are sober, discreet and experienced men,” the ad stated.
What is now an eight-hour drive or 1.5-hour plane ride was then a multi-day trip by stage coach from Denver to Leavenworth, Kansas.
The stage ran in, yes, you guessed it, stages. For instance, along the Overland Mail and Express Company’s 600-mile run from Denver to Salt Lake City, 46 stage stations were spaced every 10 to 15 miles.
Few stage stops offered services for the passengers. Most were for change of livestock, switching teams of tired horses or, preferably mules, which were coveted for their stamina and sure-footed abilities in sandy and rocky river crossings.
Passengers slept as best they could along the bumpy, dust-filled trail, and found relief only at each stage stop.
If a passenger chose to stay at a stop and try to catch the next coach, there was no certainty of obtaining a seat because the waiting list for a coach ticket was a long one, and coaches were usually full.
Traveling by stage coach was rich in the excitement of exploring new lands and vistas, and replete with the hardships and strains of venturing through new frontiers.
Still, it generated a sense of romance greater than a dozen dime store novels of the day.
A very lengthy account of a stage ride from Denver to Salt Lake City was published in the Nov. 13, 1862 edition of The Rocky Mountain News.
“We left Denver on the morning of the 18th, in one of the comfortable and luxurious coaches of the Overland Stage Lines,” the account began. “The day was bright and beautiful – one of the many which our delightful Indian Summers abound in – not a cloud flecked the heavens, and a mild breeze from the mountains furnished the very finest and purest atmosphere for the respiratory organs.”
From one stage to the other, the account gave poetic descriptions of the trip.
“A short distance beyond Laporte the road gradually ascends until the Black Hills are reached. The ride through these hills was most delightful and exhilarating. Here and there dense groves of shrubby pines were sandwiched between extensive lawns, while at intervals pure, babbling brooks threw their limpid and grateful volumes down the hillsides and across the grass-covered dales.”
The road could be full of dangers unseen.
“The vagabond and treacherous Snake tribe last year committed many depredations along this portion of the road, and farther to the eastward, and are now encamped in large force about one hundred miles north of the Overland Road. The chief of the tribe professes to be friendly to the whites, but confesses that his influence with the young men is fast fading away, and he can do but little towards restraining them from violence. They number about eleven hundred warriors, and unless something is done soon to chastise them for their murderous and thieving predispositions, they will doubtless repeat.”
Sometimes there were natural dangers to overcome.
“The road is more tortuous, the canyon torrent more furious and dashing, as if impatient for egress from its rocky confines, and along its bed are strewn immense rock which have become detached from the walls hundreds of feet overhead and have dashed like an avalanche into the channel beneath. Numerous bridges cross the stream, dugways carry the road around mountain sides where a chamois could hardly find footing, and the solid rock itself has in many places been removed by blasting to overcome the difficulties of the route.”At around 10 miles-per-hour, travel by stage coach was considered fast in the years before rail linked the coasts.
This season, when the captain informs you that there will be a slight delay in take-off due to a mechanical issue, think about the delay a group of travelers endured in September 1860, on their way to Leavenworth from Denver.
“In crossing Beaver Creek we had the misfortune to break a wheel into ‘everlasting smash,’” the account read in The Western Mountaineer, Oct. 18, 1860 issue. “And so here we are, waiting its return from Denver, whence we sent it by Express to be repaired. Four days we have had to wait for the wagon wheel and then we’ll all take a ride.”
Happy trails this winter season.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.