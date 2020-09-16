Patricia Ann West Foster
Patricia Ann West Foster, 70, passed unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on May 29, 2020. She was cared for by the loves of her life, her husband of 32 years, Bart, and her son, Bret. She is also survived by her older brother Bob (Vicky) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is finally reunited with her long-deceased father Lee, her mother Eva, and her brother Roger.
Pat was born in Tremonton, Utah on Sept. 2, 1949 to George Lee West and Eva Pratt West. They lived in Salt Lake City and Smithfield, Utah, before settling in Bountiful, Utah. She attended schools in the Bountiful area and graduated from Viewmont High in 1967.
She attended Utah State in Logan, Utah, and later trained to be a beautician. After working as a waitress in Logan, she worked in Reno, Nevada, and Lake Tahoe for three years. While in Reno, Pat was initiated into transcendental meditation and has been a committed meditator for 46 years. She returned to Utah and worked in the property management department at the University of Utah, served as a library aide at Howard R. Driggs Elementary, and in the accounting department at the Moran Eye Center.
Pat married Bart Foster in 1988 and they had a son, Bret. She worked part-time at J.C. Penney until he was born. After that, she devoted herself to the responsibilities of wife and mother. Pat was active in a cooperative preschool, PTA, Cub Scouts, and her church’s Claire circle. She enjoyed the neighborhood dinner parties sponsored by the church and was a regular attendee at the various residence courses sponsored by Spiritual Regeneration Movement in Utah and Nevada.
Her health deteriorated after several strokes and the last six years have been difficult for her and her family, and she passed on peacefully after further complications from more strokes. We are very grateful for the care rendered by the many healthcare professionals over the past few years that extended her life and ensured her comfort.
Pat was a sweet, kind, generous person who always thought of others first. She was concerned about always treating other people well and worried about everyone’s welfare. We have never met anyone who didn’t like Pat. We are grateful for all of the love, kindness, and well wishes that have been received since her passing.
In accordance with her wishes and beliefs, she was cremated. A celebration of her life was held this July here in Montrose, her home since fall, 2017, where we celebrated the wonderful neighbors who have loved and supported us both throughout our time here. Later, a larger celebration of life will be held in Utah for all who knew her. Due to the COVID crisis, the date and place of that celebration is not yet determined.
