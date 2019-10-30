Paul was ushered into Heaven on June 2 after 2 ½ weeks in the Montrose Memorial Hospital ICU where he passed away. He passed away from a short but horrible battle with lung cancer and aggressive pneumonia. Paul had battled different forms of cancers and serious illness since 2008. He fought with such dignity and grace. He never complained about having so many surgeries, treatments or pain.
Paul was born in Kankakee, Illinois to Anna Matilda Lauridsen (Chayer) and Orell Percy Chayer. They both preceded him in death. His dad in 1972 and his mom in 2016. Paul went to Kankakee Illinois schools. He served his country in the Army in Vietnam and later in Germany. He enlisted in 1968 and returned to the states in 1971. Paul was an Avionics Mechanic and Aeronautical Night Vision Mapping Engineer. He worked for Mobil Oil after his return to Illinois. He relocated to Colorado in 1979. His first exposure to this beautiful place was when he came to help his friend Danny (who also moved here earlier from Illinois) run the Grand Mesa Lodge, on Grand Mesa. When they sold the lodge, Danny went to Arizona and Paul came to Montrose. He worked as an engineer for Russell Stover Candy Factory. Then worked for Colorado Ute (Tri-State) in Craig, Colorado. Then he moved back to Montrose, where he met and married his best friend and love of his life, Peggy. Paul also owned and operated his own business, PC Enterprises, where he was a handyman, painter and landscaper. He worked for Westco Distributing, painted Montrose Memorial inside and out, all by himself, for their JCAH Accreditation, took him 8 months. He started with the Montrose County School District in 1992. He was head custodian at both Montrose High School and Pamona Elementary, retiring in 2014.
He is survived by his wife Peggy LaRue Brouse (Chayer) of the Montrose family home. They shared 33 years of wonderful marriage and friendship.
He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived also by his son, Kit Brouse (Sandy), their daughter Krissa, bonus children Casen, Jacob, Alyssa, and Kiersten; all of Sun River/Prineville Oregon. Kit’s daughter Kayla Brouse (Ryan) Lopez of Rancho Cucamonga, California. Son, Kam (Natalie) Brouse, sons; Ezra, Shepherd, Seth, River of Dallas, Texas.
Paul is preceded in death by his brother Richard Chayer (1990). Richard’s son David (Zyanya) Chayer, bonus children; Joseph, Sophia, Cassandra and Baby Chayer (due November 30,2019) from El Paso, Texas. David’s daughter, Katie (Kyle) St. Peter, children; Gwen, and Wesley of Aroma Park, Illinois.
Richard’s daughter Amy (Tim) Douglas and their children; Carter, Jarrod, and Julia of St. Anne, Illinois.
Paul’s sister JoAnn (Wayne) Mayhew and their children Teresa Killette of Tucson, Arizona. Her son, Rex, has three grandchildren. Son, Russell (Elizabeth) Mayhew; Devin and Shannon. Son, Art Mayhew.
Sister June Rutherford of Manassas, Virginia. June’s daughter, Lisa Bethuane, sons; Craig and Tyler. June’s daughter Patricia (Dan) Geary. Patricia’s daughter, Kayla (Jordan) Yates, daughter; Demi June. Dan’s children, Joe and Amanda. June’s daughter Melinda (Keith) Johnson, and daughter Brooklyn.
Brother Earl (Carmen) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Son, George (Arra) and children , Sofia and Mark. Earl’s daughter Jennette Moline and her daughter Olivia.
Sister Caroline (Charles) Bourdeau of Glibert, Arizona. Sons; Corey and Casey and their families.
Brothers in law; David (Barbara) LaRue of Montrose. David’s son, Chad (Angie) and his family of Grand Junction, Colorado. David’s daughter Charity (Joshua) Harmon and children Alyssa, Kaiden, Ashlynn and Kaleb of Peyton, Colorado.
Larry (Karen) LaRue, son; Jeremy (Tristen) and children Joslyn and Rian of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Wayne (Doris) of Montrose, Colorado and his son, Dylan LaRue of Laughlin, Nevada.
Danny LaRue (deceased in 2011) of Pennsylvania. Danny Sr.’s children; Danny Jr. and his children; son, Nick of St. Louis, Missouri; his daughter, Hope and her daughters; Madilynn and Adeline of Springfield, Missouri. Danny Sr’s son, Justin LaRue, and daughters, Jasmin and Taylor of Montrose, Colorado. Danny Sr’s children, Amanda (Beau) Balco of White Oak, Pennsylvania, Danielle and children; Torianna, Sedona, and Josh of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania and Tyler and James of Dravosburg, Pennsylvania.
Paul was also preceded in death by his father in law, Hack (Hassell) LaRue in 1981 and his mother in law, Martha LaRue in 2008.
Paul leaves a big empty hole in our hearts. This kind, loving, gentle man will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time, which will be announced. This will be announced in spring or early summer of 2020.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado.
