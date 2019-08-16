Paula Rose (Kempton) Stadel passed away August 14, 2019 in Montrose.
Paula was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on April 19, 1949
Paula was the oldest daughter of Clayton Kempton, now residing in Clifton, Kansas and Dolores Kempton, deceased 1975.
Paula passed on after a six-month illness. Her husband of 35 years, Jerry Stadel, and her younger sister, Terri, provided comfort and care during her final days.
She will be sorely missed.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. 970-249-2121.
